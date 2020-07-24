JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $98.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

