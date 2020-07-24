JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€38.50” Price Target for Talanx (ETR:TLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($43.26) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €36.50 ($41.01) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($52.36) target price on Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talanx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.93 ($44.87).

Get Talanx alerts:

Talanx stock opened at €33.52 ($37.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31. Talanx has a one year low of €21.42 ($24.07) and a one year high of €48.38 ($54.36). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.17.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.