JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €215.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($258.43) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €247.00 ($277.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €230.23 ($258.69).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a one year high of €200.00 ($224.72).

