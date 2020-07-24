JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €202.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €202.00 ($226.97) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($215.73) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($258.43) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €204.00 ($229.21).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €186.82 ($209.91) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($232.36). The company has a 50-day moving average of €183.32 and a 200 day moving average of €183.36.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.