JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €15.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on G. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.96) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.16 ($15.91).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($15.34) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($18.52).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.