JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €122.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €137.00 ($153.93) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($174.16) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €141.35 ($158.82).

Hannover Re stock opened at €153.30 ($172.25) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €155.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €154.19. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a one year high of €116.37 ($130.75).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

