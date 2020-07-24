JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €48.00 ($53.93) target price by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of JST opened at €32.95 ($37.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €18.62 ($20.92) and a fifty-two week high of €39.60 ($44.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is €29.42 and its 200-day moving average is €28.96.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

