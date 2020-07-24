Jonathan Gunby Buys 28 Shares of Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 538 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £150.64 ($185.38).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Gunby sold 1,157 shares of Integrafin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.53), for a total value of £6,143.67 ($7,560.51).

On Thursday, May 21st, Jonathan Gunby purchased 30 shares of Integrafin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.13) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($183.85).

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 545 ($6.71) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 493.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 476.02. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 285 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 548 ($6.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Integrafin (LON:IHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 6.80 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Integrafin Holdings PLC will post 1189.9999817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Integrafin from GBX 470 ($5.78) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Integrafin from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Tuesday.

Integrafin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

