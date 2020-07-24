Jolyon Christopher Head Sells 3,500 Shares of Jarvis Securities Plc (LON:JIM) Stock

Jarvis Securities Plc (LON:JIM) insider Jolyon Christopher Head sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($7.95), for a total transaction of £22,610 ($27,824.27).

Shares of JIM stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 million and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 581.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 496.03. Jarvis Securities Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 607 ($7.47).

Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported GBX 26.66 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

