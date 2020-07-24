JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $9,041,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $353,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 292,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,999,050 shares of company stock worth $940,471,946. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,823,000 after buying an additional 1,200,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,818,000 after buying an additional 799,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after buying an additional 1,442,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after buying an additional 36,538 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.