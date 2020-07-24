Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

SB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,648,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 227,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

