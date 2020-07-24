Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($1.11). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.02 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 898.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

