Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mercadolibre Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mercadolibre in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.65.

MELI opened at $982.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $954.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $720.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,528,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,582,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

