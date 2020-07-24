Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lear Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lear in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEA. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Lear from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lear from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.47.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. Lear has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 75,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 35,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

