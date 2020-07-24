Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Holly Energy Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Holly Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.05. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,665,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,646,000 after buying an additional 400,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 22,901.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3,944.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,922,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 145,909 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4,750.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 378,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 370,528 shares during the period. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

