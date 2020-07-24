Jefferies Financial Group Increases SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target to GBX 360

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 360 ($4.43) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STEM. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 385 ($4.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday.

LON STEM opened at GBX 268 ($3.30) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 281.07. The company has a market capitalization of $356.07 million and a PE ratio of 10.98. SThree has a 1 year low of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 392.50 ($4.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other news, insider Alex Smith acquired 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £267.80 ($329.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,013.80 ($23,398.72).

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

