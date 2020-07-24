Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $145.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.74. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $146,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.