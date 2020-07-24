Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

