Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44. Horizon Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,265,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,936,022.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 104,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,989,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,507 shares of company stock worth $17,955,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,826,000 after acquiring an additional 158,009 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 76,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

