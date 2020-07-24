Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DEA. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NYSE:DEA opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $113,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,300.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $143,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,471 shares of company stock valued at $808,446. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 63,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

