JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in JD.Com by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,382,000 after purchasing an additional 363,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 38.9% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in JD.Com by 2,895.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 643,413 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.