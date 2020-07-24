J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.32.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

