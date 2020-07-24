J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Chairman Sells $2,025,000.00 in Stock

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Chairman James K. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $131.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $138.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.23.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.47.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

