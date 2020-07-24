iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,965 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after buying an additional 1,716,903 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $324.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.55 and a 200-day moving average of $302.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

