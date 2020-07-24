iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s Largest Position

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $324.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

