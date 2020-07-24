iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average is $101.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

