iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

