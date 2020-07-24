iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ opened at $56.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.