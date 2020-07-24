iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF stock opened at $101.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.01. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.