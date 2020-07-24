Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0-11.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.73 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.10-6.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.28.

NYSE IQV opened at $161.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.40. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

