Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Iofina (LON:IOF)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Iofina stock opened at GBX 13.63 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 million and a P/E ratio of 45.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.80. Iofina has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.23 ($0.41).

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

