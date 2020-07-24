Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Iofina (LON:IOF)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Iofina stock opened at GBX 13.63 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 million and a P/E ratio of 45.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.80. Iofina has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.23 ($0.41).
Iofina Company Profile
