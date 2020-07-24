Investors Purchase High Volume of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,563 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 720% compared to the average daily volume of 922 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $14.87 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

