Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,182 call options on the company. This is an increase of 841% compared to the average volume of 338 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $12.82 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $614.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. Equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ADTRAN by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 101,884 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $1,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

