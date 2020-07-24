Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share.

ISRG stock opened at $686.55 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $699.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $585.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.14.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $157,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,181,874 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.