Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after acquiring an additional 502,407 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

