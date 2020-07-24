Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

Shares of INTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

