Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

