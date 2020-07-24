Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.9% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

