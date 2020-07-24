Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Raised by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 288,900 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.9% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.07% of Intel worth $173,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. The company has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

