Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 4.5% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

