Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sells $3,744,189.54 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 9th, Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $857,714.34.
VMW stock opened at $142.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.71 and a 200-day moving average of $138.64. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $181.02.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 6,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
