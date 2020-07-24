Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sells $3,744,189.54 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VMware alerts:

On Tuesday, June 9th, Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $857,714.34.

VMW stock opened at $142.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.71 and a 200-day moving average of $138.64. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $181.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 6,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.