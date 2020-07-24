Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $958,400.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total transaction of $958,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,676,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total transaction of $935,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $929,850.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $900,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $875,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $875,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $900,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $188.54 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,047.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

