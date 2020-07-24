Insider Selling: Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 68,670 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total transaction of $21,187,441.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,978,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total transaction of $21,413,306.07.

On Friday, July 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.85, for a total transaction of $20,659,369.50.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $20,932,676.10.

On Monday, July 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.75, for a total transaction of $20,377,822.50.

On Friday, July 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total transaction of $20,161,512.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $20,579,025.60.

On Monday, July 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total transaction of $20,966,324.40.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.86, for a total transaction of $20,866,066.20.

On Monday, June 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00.

Mastercard stock opened at $309.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $311.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.51. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

