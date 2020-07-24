Insider Selling: Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) SVP Sells 69,282 Shares of Stock

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 69,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,622,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,581.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nancy Fairchild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Nancy Fairchild sold 56,525 shares of Luminex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $2,035,465.25.

On Monday, July 6th, Nancy Fairchild sold 23,475 shares of Luminex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $774,675.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.70 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,890,000 after purchasing an additional 91,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 228,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $21,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 62,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

