Insider Selling: Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) EVP Sells $548,625.00 in Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $155.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.53.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 380.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 69,266 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 69,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

