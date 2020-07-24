Insider Selling: Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 65,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $365,950.00.

OTCMKTS:HGEN opened at $4.26 on Friday. Humanigen Inc has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

