Insider Selling: GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells $154,836.00 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $154,836.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,440.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $157,410.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $131,890.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $67,836.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Adam Dewitt sold 10,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $53,508.00.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered shares of GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

