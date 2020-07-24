Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Sells 39,000 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $145,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,108 shares in the company, valued at $71,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $138,633.24.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.13 on Friday. Greenlane Holdings has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 9,420.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 676,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 66.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 208,125 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 57.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 105,215 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

