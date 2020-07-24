Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $15,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,944,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,602 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $2,502,281.20.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $12,602,000.00.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $296.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.57. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $317.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 73.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $771,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

