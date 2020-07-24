Insider Selling: Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Sells $273,750.00 in Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 17th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.
Shares of CHRS stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.32. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 97.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 666,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 328,577 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $894,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
