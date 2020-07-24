Insider Selling: Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Sells $273,750.00 in Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.32. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 97.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 666,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 328,577 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $894,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

